Credit Suisse said to boost Asia banker pay by up to 15%
Hong Kong
Credit Suisse Group AG raised some of its senior Asia-Pacific investment bankers’ pay last year by as much as 15 per cent after the firm boosted advisory revenues in the region, according to people familiar with the matter.
Average total 2016 compensation, including bonuses, for high-performing managing directors at the bank was between $1 million (Dh3.67 billion) to $1.5 million, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are confidential. Analysts and associates focusing on the advisory and underwriting business in Asia on average received about a 20 per cent increase, they said.
Yukmin Hui, a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for Credit Suisse, declined to comment. (Bloomberg)