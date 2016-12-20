Christie’s appoints new CEO
DUBAI
Christie’s, the global art business, has announced the appointment of Guillaume Cerutti as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2017.
Cerutti has been operating within the cultural industry for over twenty years and is currently the president of Christie’s Europe, Middle East, Russia, and India operations. “It is a great honour to take forward the company’s strategic initiatives and continue the successful work that has been implemented over the years,” stated Cerutti. Christie’s global executive leadership team remains in place.