China’s Alibaba quarterly revenue surges 54% to $7.7b

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

China’s Alibaba quarterly revenue surges 54% to $7.7b

Revenue for the company, seen as a benchmark for China’s increasingly crucial consumer sector, reached 53.25b yuan in the quarter

Gulf News
 

BEIJING: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Tuesday its revenues leapt 54 per cent year-on-year for the quarter ended in December, spurred by rapid growth in Chinese online shopping.

Revenue for the company, seen as a benchmark for China’s increasingly crucial consumer sector, reached 53.25 billion yuan (Dh28.28 billion; $7.7 billion) in the quarter, it said in a statement.

Its net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was 17.9 billion yuan ($2.57 billion) in the quarter, up 43 per cent over the same period the previous year.

The result “demonstrates the strength of the Chinese consumer and Alibaba’s ability to create value across our vast ecosystem”, said Daniel Zhang, chief executive officer of Alibaba Group.

Alibaba is China’s dominant player in online commerce, with its Taobao platform estimated to hold more than 90 per cent of the consumer-to-consumer market. Its Tmall platform is believed to handle over half of business-to-consumer transactions.

But China’s largest online shopping portal has been on the defensive since the office of the US Trade Representative put Taobao on its annual blacklist in December, saying it was not doing enough to curb sales of fake and pirated goods.

Although inclusion on the blacklist carries no penalties in itself, it dealt a blow to Alibaba’s efforts to improve its image and boost international sales.

In January the company’s billionaire founder Jack Ma met Donald Trump and made a bold pledge to create one million jobs in the US, a move which analysts said was intended to win goodwill and hedge against political risks.

The company, often compared to eBay or Amazon of the United States, has expanded outside its core e-commerce business into sectors ranging from sports to entertainment.

Revenue from digital media and entertainment jumped 273 per cent to $585 million due to increasing earnings from mobile services such as news feeds and game publishing and consolidating its management team, it said.

In October Alibaba Pictures took a minority shareholding in Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners, a film creation company that includes DreamWorks studios.

Sales in Alibaba’s core commerce unit rose 45 per cent year-on-year to $6.7 billion.

The number of mobile users grew 25 per cent year-on-year to 493 million.

Its cloud computing segment more than doubled in revenue over last year, with paying customers growing by more than 100,000 since the previous quarter, according to the statement.

Alibaba raised its revenue guidance for the 2017 fiscal year to growth of 53 per cent year-on-year, from 48 per cent, chief financial officer Maggie Wu said.

With $4.9 billion in cash flow the company will “continue investing in growth areas globally, including cloud computing, digital media and entertainment and innovation initiatives”, she added.

— AFP

More from Companies

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Steven Spielberg
follow this tag on MGNSteven Spielberg
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Steven Spielberg
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Companies

Microsoft beats second quarter forecasts

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services