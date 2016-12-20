Boeing airplane unit to cut more jobs in 2017, shares rise

Seattle: Boeing Co’s commercial airplane unit said on Monday it would cut an as-yet-undetermined number of jobs in 2017 after slashing its workforce by 8 per cent in 2016, as it struggles to sell planes in the face of a strong dollar. Chicago-based Boeing and European rival Airbus are battling especially slow demand for their lucrative, long-range twin-aisle jetliners, such as the Boeing 777 and Airbus A330, in a global climate of political and economic uncertainty.

Boeing said last week that it would cut 777 production to five a month in August 2017, a 40 per cent reduction from the current rate of 8.3 a month, because of slow sales. The company did not say how many jobs it will cut next year, noting it is still assessing its 2017 budget and employment needs.