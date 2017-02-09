Bahrain’s Investcorp targets US service sector, UK property

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bahrain’s Investcorp targets US service sector, UK property

Investcorp reported a fall in profit to $35.6 million in the six months to Dec. 31 from $50.9 million in the prior-year period

Gulf News
 

DUBAI

Bahrain-based Investcorp is responding to the election of US President Donald Trump and Brexit by seeking investments in US business services and British real estate, the private equity firm’s Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said.

Investcorp, which expects its assets under management to rise to around $21 billion in the first half of 2017, on Thursday reported a fall in profit to $35.6 million in the six months to Dec. 31 from $50.9 million in the prior-year period.

This was largely due to the write-down of a real estate investment in the US which it bought before the global financial crisis, Kapoor told Reuters on a call.

Among potential investments in the US, Europe and the Gulf, Investcorp was looking for opportunities created by Britain’s vote to leave the European Union and uncertainty over whether Trump’s US administration would deploy fiscal stimulus and the pace of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

“As a consequence (of the uncertainty) in the US, the kind of businesses we are focusing on are those resilient to cyclical downturns,” Kapoor said, adding that business services was one area in particular where it was looking for opportunities.

Kapoor said US-based AlixPartners, the global advisory firm it agreed to acquire ownership stakes in along with other investors in November, was an example of this thinking.

In Britain, Investcorp was looking at real estate assets with a long-term horizon in order to overcome any market volatility in the next two or three years, he said.

The pound’s slump since June’s Brexit vote has encouraged investors from some Middle Eastern markets linked to the US dollar to look for openings in the property market.

Investcorp, which was founded in 1982, is one of the oldest Middle Eastern private equity houses and is best known outside the region for listing luxury goods brands such as Gucci and Tiffany & Co.

It has increasingly branched out into other sectors and set out a goal in 2015 to more than double its assets under management in the next five to seven years to $25 billion.

In a big step towards achieving that goal it agreed to buy 3i Group’s debt-management business in October. When that deal closes in the first half of 2017, Investcorp said its assets under management will reach around $21 billion.

More from Companies

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Companies

Amazon warns that protectionism to hurt business

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE