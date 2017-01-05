Mobile
Apple removes New York Times app from China store

Apple spokeswoman says when the situation changes Apple will offer the app again for download in China

Image Credit: AP
This photo illustration taken on January 5, 2017 in Beijing shows a user posing with an iPhone showing an installed New York Times app on the device. Apple has removed the New York Times from its China app store, the tech giant said, after authorities told the company the app breached regulations.
Beijing: Apple has removed the New York Times from its China App Store, the tech giant said, after authorities told the company the app breached regulations.

The newspaper said both its English and Chinese-language apps were pulled late last month, blocking one of the few remaining channels for readers in China to access its reports.

“For some time now the New York Times app has not been permitted to display content to most users in China, and we have been informed that the app is in violation of local regulations,” Apple spokeswoman Carolyn Wu said in a statement to AFP.

“As a result, the app must be taken down off the China App Store.”

When the situation changes, she added, Apple will offer the app again for download in China.

The latest development marks the latest move by Beijing to suppress the newspaper’s publications in China, after the government blocked its website following a 2012 Times report saying that former Premier Wen Jiabao’s family controlled assets worth $2.7 billion (Dh9.9 billion).

Incoming correspondents for The New York Times were not given Chinese residence visas in apparent retaliation.

China’s Communist Party oversees a vast censorship apparatus designed to censor online content they deem politically sensitive, while blocking some Western websites and the services of internet giants including Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Reconsider

