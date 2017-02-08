Apple hires Amazon’s Fire TV head to run Apple TV business

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Apple hires Amazon’s Fire TV head to run Apple TV business

The moves suggest a renewed focus on the Apple TV and on providing more content for the device

Gulf News
 

San Francisco:Apple Inc. has hired Timothy D. Twerdahl, the former head of Amazon.com Inc.’s Fire TV unit, as a vice-president in charge of Apple TV product marketing and moved the executive who previously held the job to a spot negotiating media content deals.

The moves suggest a renewed focus on the Apple TV and on providing more content for the device, an effort that has been stalled in the past by failed negotiations.

Twerdahl joined Apple this month, a spokesman for the iPhone maker said. He had been general manager and director of Amazon’s Fire TV business since 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile. At Apple, Twerdahl reports to Greg Joswiak, a vice-president in charge of marketing for the iPhone, according to a person familiar with the matter.

More from Companies

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies
apple

Also In Companies

Reckitt Benckiser to buy Mead Johnson for $16.6b

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE