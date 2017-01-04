Agility expects logistics profit, revenue growth in 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Agility expects logistics profit, revenue growth in 2017

Growth in emerging markets and demand for pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics and consumer goods will see profit ‘grow a little faster’

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Kuwait’s Agility, one of the Gulf’s largest logistics firms, expects profit and revenue in its logistics business to grow faster in 2017 than it did in the previous year, a company executive said Wednesday.

Growth in emerging markets and demand for pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics and consumer goods will see profit “grow a little faster” and revenue accelerate “barring any major issues”, Agility President and Chief Executive of Global Integrated Logistics Essa Al Saleh said by phone.

He did not provide further details.

Agility’s logistics revenue contracted around 9 per cent to 687.45 million dinars (Dh8.2 billion, $2.25 billion) in the nine months to September 30, according to Reuters calculations.

The company does not provide a profit breakdown of its logistics business, which provides services for the pharmaceutical, retail and oil and gas and other sectors.

However company profit, which includes infrastructure companies, climbed 11 per cent to 43.3 million dinars ($141.45 million) in the first nine months of 2016. Full-year results have not been announced.

Emerging markets

Al Saleh declined to comment on fourth-quarter and full-year results ahead of their release.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects emerging markets to expand by 4.6 per cent in 2017 compared to 4.2 per cent in 2016, according to an October 2016 report by the group.

The dual Kuwait and Dubai-listed Agility is present in over 100 countries including emerging markets in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and South America, according to its website.

On Wednesday, Agility announced a $10 million expansion of its logistics hub in Bahrain. The expansion, which includes investments in warehousing, freight and transport in Bahrain, is expected to be completed by October, Agility said in statement.

More from Companies

tags from this story

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Companies

Qatar’s IHG plans acquisitions after IPO

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite