Classifieds powered by Gulf News

ADGM enhances data protection regulations

Market has amended its Data Protection Regulations 2015 to enhance clarity, effectiveness

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has announced the enhancement of ADGM Data Protection Regulations and the launch of the Annual Data Protection Forum, following the establishment of the ADGM Office of Data Protection in December 2017.

The market has amended its Data Protection Regulations 2015 to enhance the clarity and effectiveness of the regime. The new enhancements include updates on matters such as defined terms, data breach notification timeframes and deadlines for notifications to the registrar, alongside expanded enforcement provisions.

The enhancements expand the list of jurisdictions designated in the regulations as providing an adequate level of protection of personal data.

More from Companies

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Companies

Nestle sells US candy unit to Ferrero for $2.8b

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayWatch: VAT arrives in the UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE gratuity pay calculator

UAE gratuity pay calculator

Another UAE flight intercepted by Qatar

Another UAE flight intercepted by Qatar

How much is a Good Conduct Certificate?

How much is a Good Conduct Certificate?

Watch: Qatari jets intercept UAE aircraft

Watch: Qatari jets intercept UAE aircraft

`Qatari Shaikh was a guest in UAE’

`Qatari Shaikh was a guest in UAE’

Rents fall in popular areas of Dubai, Sharjah

Rents fall in popular areas of Dubai, Sharjah

45 kilos free for these destinations from UAE

45 kilos free for these destinations from UAE

Bahrain condemns hostile act against UAE

Bahrain condemns hostile act against UAE

Watch: Dubai expat drives car inside mall

Watch: Dubai expat drives car inside mall