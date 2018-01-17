ADGM enhances data protection regulations

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has announced the enhancement of ADGM Data Protection Regulations and the launch of the Annual Data Protection Forum, following the establishment of the ADGM Office of Data Protection in December 2017.

The market has amended its Data Protection Regulations 2015 to enhance the clarity and effectiveness of the regime. The new enhancements include updates on matters such as defined terms, data breach notification timeframes and deadlines for notifications to the registrar, alongside expanded enforcement provisions.

The enhancements expand the list of jurisdictions designated in the regulations as providing an adequate level of protection of personal data.