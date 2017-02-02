ADFD attends opening of power plant in Sudan

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

ADFD attends opening of power plant in Sudan

ADFD $90m loan contributes to completion of plant’s power source

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

DUBAI

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) attended the official opening of the Upper Atbara and Setit Dam Complex’s 320 megawatt hydroelectric power plant in Eastern Sudan. ADFD’s $90 million concessionary loan contributed to the completion of the plant’s power source, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The project utilises natural water resources to reinforce agriculture production and generate electricity. It also led to the construction of schools, mosques, transportation infrastructure, health care centres, and 11 housing communities.

“ADFD remains committed to supporting the Sudanese government in achieving the country’s developmental goals. In line with our mission to fund key sectors that yield significant benefits, our latest project goes a long way in serving the needs of the Sudanese population,” Mohammad Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of ADFD, said in a statement.

He added: “The project directly supports 93 villages’ overall socioeconomic growth and led to the creation of 4,000 new jobs. Moreover, not only does the plant provide a sustainable source of energy, it also helps expand agricultural areas, increases irrigation efficiency and enhances food and energy security.”

The total loans and grants offered by ADFD to support 17 development projects in Sudan have amounted to Dh2 billion, the fund said in a statement, as quoted by WAM. The projects focused on vital sectors including industry, transport, energy, water, and agriculture.

Since the beginning of its operation in Sudan four decades ago, the fund was keen on supporting the Sudanese government’s efforts to develop necessary infrastructure which is the mainstay of economic and social development and the strong foundation on which the prosperity of development of various economic sectors depend, the statement said.

tags from this story

Sudan
follow this tag on MGNSudan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

Sudan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Companies

Sony records 84% quarterly profit drop

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa