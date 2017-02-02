ADFD attends opening of power plant in Sudan

DUBAI

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) attended the official opening of the Upper Atbara and Setit Dam Complex’s 320 megawatt hydroelectric power plant in Eastern Sudan. ADFD’s $90 million concessionary loan contributed to the completion of the plant’s power source, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The project utilises natural water resources to reinforce agriculture production and generate electricity. It also led to the construction of schools, mosques, transportation infrastructure, health care centres, and 11 housing communities.

“ADFD remains committed to supporting the Sudanese government in achieving the country’s developmental goals. In line with our mission to fund key sectors that yield significant benefits, our latest project goes a long way in serving the needs of the Sudanese population,” Mohammad Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of ADFD, said in a statement.

He added: “The project directly supports 93 villages’ overall socioeconomic growth and led to the creation of 4,000 new jobs. Moreover, not only does the plant provide a sustainable source of energy, it also helps expand agricultural areas, increases irrigation efficiency and enhances food and energy security.”

The total loans and grants offered by ADFD to support 17 development projects in Sudan have amounted to Dh2 billion, the fund said in a statement, as quoted by WAM. The projects focused on vital sectors including industry, transport, energy, water, and agriculture.

Since the beginning of its operation in Sudan four decades ago, the fund was keen on supporting the Sudanese government’s efforts to develop necessary infrastructure which is the mainstay of economic and social development and the strong foundation on which the prosperity of development of various economic sectors depend, the statement said.