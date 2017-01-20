Turkey’s Pegasus culls Boeings for leaner Neo as demand ebbs

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Turkey’s Pegasus culls Boeings for leaner Neo as demand ebbs

Low-cost carrier will start selling older Boeing Co. 737 jets following Turkey’s worst year for tourism in a decade, CEO says

Image Credit: Bloomberg
Spectators watch as an Airbus A320neo takes off on its debut flight at Toulouse-Blagnac airport in Toulouse, France, in 2014. Pegasus plans to add at least 18 aircraft over the next three years.
Gulf News
 

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines is accelerating a shift to more fuel-efficient A320neo planes ordered from Airbus Group SE as a spate of terrorist attacks in the country hurts demand and curbs revenue.

The low-cost carrier, owned by Istanbul-based private equity firm Esas Holding AS, will start selling older Boeing Co. 737 jets following Turkey’s worst year for tourism in a decade, Chief Executive Officer Mehmet Nane said in an interview.

Pegasus, which currently operates 62 737-800s and a mix of 20 original-generation A320s and re-engined Neos, plans to add at least 18 aircraft over the next three years while eliminating the Boeing planes and reducing the average age of its fleet to 5.2 years from 5.6.

“Our plan to roll out our fleet to Airbus from Boeing by 2020 still holds,” Nane said. “We are aiming to have 100-plus aircraft, the final number depending on the pace of the fleet phase-out.”

Pegasus now aims to take five A320neos this year, two more than originally planned, Chief Financial Officer Serhan Ulga said separately at the 2017 Global Airfinance conference in Dublin. That will lift the number of Neos in operation to nine following a 2012 order for 75 plus 25 options. The planes consume 15 per cent less fuel than the A320 “classic,” according to Airbus.

Shares of Pegasus rose as much as 3.8 per cent to 15.23 liras before closing 2.7 per cent higher at 15.07 liras in Istanbul.

The carrier will also this year get two 737-800s as part of an agreement reached in 2015, while leasing out six Boeings with crews, four to Pakistan International Airlines Corp. Ltd and two to Saudi Arabia’s Flynas LCC, in order to rein in capacity. Nane said that more such deals may follow.

“I am optimistic that 2017 will be a better year in terms of traveller numbers than 2016,” the CEO said, adding that passenger traffic could show a double-digit increase, versus an 8.1 per cent gain a year earlier.

Last year “saw the worst of all scenarios,” Nane said, referring to the terror attacks and a botched coup attempt in July that prompted a purge of more than 150,000 people and 800 companies, acting as a further brake on travel.

Esas Holding has no plans at either board or shareholder level to dispose of Pegasus, the CEO said, responding to speculation about the carrier’s ownership.

Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport, the Pegasus base, will get a second runway next year, though the existing landing strip will then undergo maintenance before both are in operation from 2019. The hub is operated by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd.

— Bloomberg

More from Aviation

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aviation

Nigeria’s aviation sector hits turbulence

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses