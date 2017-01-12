Thousands of travellers face fog-induced delays

Dubai: Travellers leaving the UAE today, Thursday, have been advised that they are likely to face delays at the airport as foggy weather conditions have interrupted more than a hundred flights across the country.

UAE airlines have also issued advisories, urging passengers to check their flight status when heading for the airport, to plan their journey accordingly.

“If you are travelling from Dubai, please note that the journey time to the airport may take longer and please check the status of your flight before you set off for the airport,” flydubai said.

As of 10am, at least 158 outbound and inbound flights in Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports were either delayed or cancelled.

In Abu Dhabi, 83 departing flights were delayed, according to Abu Dhabi Airport Guide, while in Dubai, at least 31 incoming and 32 departing flights were facing delays and 12 more inbound and outbound trips were cancelled.

Fog kicks up chaos in Dubai

“Heavy fog is disrupting operations this morning at Dubai International resulting in delays on arriving and departing flights,” Dubai Airports said.

“Fog in Dubai will impact arrivals and departures at Dubai Airports,” Emirates Airline cautioned passengers.

Flydubai also confirmed that some of its flights have suffered traffic disruptions. Travelers whose flights have been cancelled were advised to get in touch with their travel agent or customer centre to rebook on the next available flight without penalty.

“The foggy weather conditions in Dubai this morning have caused delays to flights and some cancellations. We are continuing to monitor the weather conditions in Dubai,” flydubai said.

Fog in Dubai affecting flights this morning.



OMDB 120400Z 17007KT 140V210 0100 R30L/0400N FG VV001https://t.co/7Cu7mUjL4B pic.twitter.com/oWIbLPr3aL — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 12, 2017

