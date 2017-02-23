Norwegian Air launches $65 non-stop US to Europe flights

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Norwegian Air launches $65 non-stop US to Europe flights

Airline ramping up pressure on US carriers to compete with increasingly low fare offerings

Gulf News
 

Washington, San Francisco

Budget-conscious travellers can now book $65 trans-Atlantic flights on Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, the company announced on Thursday, ramping up pressure on US carriers to compete with increasingly low fare international airlines.

Beginning in mid-June, the low-cost European carrier will launch one-way flights from Stewart International Airport in Orange County, New York, T.F. Green Airport in Providence, Rhode Island, and Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut to destinations in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

“I pay for what I want, you pay for what you want. We don’t pay for what everybody else on the plane wants,” spokesman Anders Lindström said of the tax-inclusive low fares.

Thousands of tickets will be offered at the $65 introductory rate. Tickets on the next pricing tier start at $99, taxes included. This compares to one-way New York to Dublin air ticket prices of about $655 to just over $2,755 being offered by other airlines for mid-June, online travel website Expedia shows.

American carriers have for years protested Norwegian Air’s presence in the US market, complaining that Europe’s third-largest budget airline is adding flights that exceed traveller demand, pushing down fares and hurting airlines’ revenue.

The carrier is taking advantage of an agreement to liberalise air travel between the United States and the European Union, updated in 2011, which allows airlines from non-EU states Norway and Iceland to fly anywhere between the two blocs.

To keep costs low, Norwegian Air will fly from smaller US airports with lower fees.

“Our product is based on freedom to choose,” Senior Vice President of Sales Lars Sande said in a phone interview. “If you want to go to Europe for $99 one way, you can.” Other carriers, including Iceland’s Wow Air and Lufthansa’s budget subsidiary Eurowings, also offer low-cost long-haul flights.

More from Aviation

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aviation

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Business Gallery

Inside Gaza’s first indoor mall

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband