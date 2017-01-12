Mobile
India’s SpiceJet to seal $10b deal with Boeing for 737 jets — sources

Deal to be boost for Boeing as Airbus wins orders with Indian rivals

Gulf News
 

SINGAPORE, NEW DELHI: India’s SpiceJet is set to seal an order for at least 90 new 737 jets from Boeing, two sources said on Thursday, as the low-cost carrier targets an expansion to tap into the South Asian nation’s booming air travel market.

The announcement for the 737 MAX aircraft — which includes at least 42 of the narrow body jets SpiceJet had previously agreed to buy from Boeing in 2014 — is expected as early as Friday when SpiceJet’s chairman holds a press event in New Delhi, the sources, who were familiar with the matter, said.

One of the sources said the SpiceJet order could be for as many as 100 new planes. Boeing last week posted an order for 100 737 MAX jets from an unidentified customer.

The sources declined to be identified ahead of Friday’s press announcement.

An agreement with SpiceJet, which has a current fleet of 40 planes, would be a much-needed boost for Boeing in India, as its rival Airbus has won record-sized orders with InterGlobe Aviation’s IndiGo, India’s biggest budget airline, as well as a recent deal with GoAir.

SpiceJet and Boeing did not respond to requests for comment.

