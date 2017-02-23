Etihad disputes UK watchdog's claim over passenger compensation

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Etihad disputes UK watchdog's claim over passenger compensation

CAA estimates around 200,000 passengers may have missed compensation from airlines due to flight disruptions

 

Dubai: Etihad Airways hit back at the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday for being ‘unprofessional and unacceptable’ on the issue of non-payment of passenger compensation over delayed flights.

The aviation authority announced on Wednesday that it is taking enforcement action against the Abu Dhabi-based carrier and several other airlines including American Airlines, Emirates, Singapore Airlines and Turkish Airlines for breaching consumer law.

The CAA said the airlines failed to compensate thousands of their passengers who have experienced a long delay as a result of missing a connecting flight.  Under the European Union law, carriers are obliged to compensate passengers of long-haul flights if they reach their destination more than three hours late.

"Over 200,000 passengers each year travelling on these airlines could be at risk of missing their onward connection and thereby being delayed by over three hours at their final destination," the CAA said.

"Delays that cause people to miss connecting flights have a particularly damaging effect on people's travel plans. That's why there are clear laws in place to make sure passengers are looked after by the airline and compensated," said Richard Moriarty, director of consumers and markets at the CAA. 

Emirates has yet to respond to Gulf News' query.

A spokesperson at Etihad denied the allegations, citing that the airline has not violated the consumer law. The airline has also had talks with the British authorities regarding the issue on passenger compensation for several months.

“We take such matters very seriously and in no way look to breach the law. Therefore, before even completing the dialogue, we find the CAA’s approach wholly ‘unprofessional and unacceptable’ to publicly blame Etihad Airways for infringements to passengers’ rights which we unreservedly deny,” the spokesperson said.

The airline assured it will continue to maintain dialogue with the CAA and regulators to ensure “we continue to have robust compensation policies in place.”

The European Union has a consumer legislation in aviation, called (EC)261/2004, which provides that consumers  are entitled to monetary benefits in the event that they are denied boarding or their flight is cancelled or delayed.

“Under the regulation, passengers are legally entitled to compensation if they arrive at their final destination more than three hours late – including if they were booked on a connecting flight – and the delay was not outside of the airline’s control,” the CAA said.

The authority maintained that the rights apply to any flight leaving an airport in the European Union, regardless of where the airline is based at.

However, the provision is currently under dispute. 

“The issue of a non EU airlines' liability under EC261 for a delay due to a missed connecting flight outside of the EU is currently subject to a case that will be heard by the UK Court of Appeal.  Etihad Airways will, of course, abide by any decision of the Court of Appeal," the airline's spokesperson said. 

For more information on passenger compensation rights over delayed flights and cancellations, check out this quick guide from Gulf News.

Passengers on delayed flights leaving EU, which miss connections outside the EU, are entitled to compensation https://t.co/6RK2IEa1i3

More from Aviation

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
emirates airline

Also In Aviation

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Business Gallery

Inside Gaza’s first indoor mall

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free