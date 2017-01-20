Etihad Airways to increase Maldives frequency during peak summer months in 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Etihad Airways to increase Maldives frequency during peak summer months in 2017

Expansion will be supported by a two-class A320 aircraft

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways on Friday announced four additional weekly flights on the popular Abu Dhabi- Male route, increasing frequency to the idyllic Maldives to 11 services a week between 1 July and 17 September 2017. The capacity increase will cater to high demand during the peak summer season. The announcement comes as the Abu Dhabi-based airline completed five years of operations to the Maldives. The summer expansion will be supported by a two-class A320 aircraft operating the route, with 16 Business and 120 Economy seats. The four extra flights each week will provide more options for local passengers travelling between Abu Dhabi and Malé with an early morning arrival into the Maldives islands. Overall connectivity to and from key destinations in the GCC and Europe will increase and, new two-way connectivity will be established from markets such as Edinburgh, Jeddah, Madrid, Moscow and Zurich.

Leisure destination Over the past five years, Etihad Airways has carried more than 450,000 passengers on the route, with the majority travelling to the Maldives from Abu Dhabi, the GCC and key European markets. The Maldives is the ultimate honeymoon and leisure destination, with Male being the gateway to the premium leisure destination. Etihad Airways is a key contributor to the Maldivian economy, supporting the vibrant tourism and fishing industries. Etihad Airways launched daily scheduled flights between the UAE capital and the Maldives on November 1 2011.

The additional flights will operate every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday between July 1 and September 17.

More from Aviation

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aviation

Nigeria’s aviation sector hits turbulence

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE