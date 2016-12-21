Etihad Airways, Precision Air sign code-share deal
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways announced on Wednesday it has entered into a code-share agreement with Precision Air, a Tanzania-based airline.
Under the agreement, Etihad will place its EY code on Precision Air flights between Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Mtwara, Nairobi, Zanzibar, Pema, and between Nairobi and Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar.
Meanwhile, Precision Air will place its PW code on Etihad’s daily services between Dar es Salaam and Abu Dhabi, strengthening ties between East Africa and the UAE.