Etihad Airways, EgyptAir sign code-share deal

Code-share to be introduced in phases from March 1, 2017

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Etihad Airways on Wednesday announced it has signed a code-share partnership with EgyptAir to be introduced in phases from March 1, 2017.

In the first phase, each airline will place its codes on flights operated by the other between Abu Dhabi and Cairo. In the second phase, Etihad will gain access to major cities across Africa on flights operated by EgyptAir. In turn, EgyptAir will be able to access key routes to Australia and the Far East served by Etihad.

