Emirates to open up Dubai luxury lounges to lower-tier frequent flyers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emirates to open up Dubai luxury lounges to lower-tier frequent flyers

Other changes to the lounge access policy include Skywards members being allowed to pay for access for non-member travel companions

Image Credit: Supplied
Emirates Lounge.
Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Emirates is opening up its lounges at its Dubai hub to lower-tier frequent flyer members.

Emirates had previously restricted access to these lounges to higher-tier frequent flier members and business or first class travellers.

In an email sent out to Skywards frequent flier members, passengers with Blue-tier status, the lowest of Skywards membership categories, can pay $100 (Dh367) to access the airline’s Dubai business lounge and $200 for the first class lounge.

Other changes to the lounge access policy include Skywards members being allowed to pay for access for non-member travel companions and upgrading from business to first class lounges, according to the email dated January 13.

Will Horton, senior analyst at CAPA — Centre for Aviation, said there could be higher profit on lounge entrance fees than tickets given that it is rare for guests to consume food and beverages worth more than the fee.

“With a proliferation in the number and quality of pay-as-you-go lounges, it makes sense for Emirates to make a play in this space,” he told Reuters by email.

Emirates, trying to counter the impact of overcapacity in the market and tighter corporate travel budgets, is looking at other additional revenue sources, including fees on bags.

The airline introduced fees for advanced seat selection for economy passengers in October.

Emirates has said it planned to introduce premium economy, a class between economy and business, by 2018.

More from Aviation

tags from this story

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN
emirates airline

Also In Aviation

Emirates brings daily A380 service to Sao Paulo

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon