Emirates to launch third daily flight to Nairobi

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emirates to launch third daily flight to Nairobi

New flight to launch from June 1, 2017

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Emirates Airline announced it will introduce a third daily flight between Dubai and the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, from June 1, 2017, bringing the number of Emirates flights between the two cities to 21 a week.

Emirates will operate a Boeing 777-300ER on the route, with a three class configuration (304 seats in Economy, 42 seats in Business, and eight suites in First Class).

Emirates said the route has grown to become of its busiest in Africa since the airline first launched services to Kenya in 1995.

More from Aviation

tags from this story

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aviation

Etihad to increase Maldives summer frequency

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found