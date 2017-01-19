Emirates to launch third daily flight to Nairobi
Abu Dhabi: Emirates Airline announced it will introduce a third daily flight between Dubai and the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, from June 1, 2017, bringing the number of Emirates flights between the two cities to 21 a week.
Emirates will operate a Boeing 777-300ER on the route, with a three class configuration (304 seats in Economy, 42 seats in Business, and eight suites in First Class).
Emirates said the route has grown to become of its busiest in Africa since the airline first launched services to Kenya in 1995.