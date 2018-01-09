Emirates, flydubai offer new codeshare flights

Emirates and flydubai continue to expand their shared network.

Dubai: Emirates and flydubai are offering travellers more connectivity and flight options this year, with new codeshare flights kicking off before the second half of 2018.

Emirates announced on Tuesday that two more European destinations have been added to its shared network with flydubai. The new codeshare flights to Krakow in Poland will kick off on April 8, and Catania in Italy on June 13.

Both Dubai-based airlines currently offer customers a number of travel options across their complementary networks, with codeshares to 81 destinations and more to follow.

It was announced in July last year that Emirates and flydubai are joining forces, although both will continue to be managed independently.

The tie-up has enabled passengers to fly to multiple destinations on a single ticket and opened up more rewards to customers.

Flyers also get to enjoy not just increased flight frequencies, but also the convenience of checking in their baggage through to the final destination and smooth transfers during transit in Dubai.

“In the two months since the first codeshare flights took off on 29 October, over 165,000 passengers have benefitted from the partnership,” Emirates said on Tuesday.

“Emirates and flydubai will continue to offer travel experiences reflecting their individual brands.”

Emirates flyers who book under the codeshare will receive complimentary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by flydubai in business and economy class.

Connecting via Dubai’s modern hub offers a smooth transfer experience and under the partnership, passengers will benefit from a reduced minimum connection time of two hours between Emirates’ home in Terminal 3 and flydubai’s in Terminal 2.