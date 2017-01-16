Emirates brings daily A380 service to Sao Paulo
Dubai: Emirates announced on Monday that it will upgrade its daily flight from Dubai to Sao Paulo — Guarulhos International Airport (GRU), Brazil, to the A380 from March 26.
The service — the first scheduled commercial A380 flight to South America — will mark Emirates’ 10th anniversary of operations in Brazil.
“The switch to the A380 offers a total of 959 additional seats per week in each direction meeting a growing demand from travellers on the route and demonstrating our commitment to Brazil and to the South American region,” said Hubert Frach, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice-President, Commercial Operations, West.
Gustavo Figueiredo, GRU Airport CEO, said, “We made significant investments to upgrade the facilities at GRU Airport — São Paulo International Airport in order to make it A380-compatible.”