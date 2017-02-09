Air Arabia swings to Dh38.6m loss in Q4

Dubai: Air Arabia, the Sharjah-based airline, reported on Thursday a net loss attributable to owners of Dh38.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, marking a plunge from the Dh55.9 million in net profit recorded in the same quarter of 2015.

The figure is way below market expectations, with the consensus for fourth quarter net profit at Dh57 million.

For the full year 2016, the airline reported a 4 per cent decline in net profit, which reached Dh490.4 million compared to Dh511 million in 2015.

Revenues for the full year recorded a 1 per cent decline to reach Dh3.78 billion in 2016, as revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 reached Dh814.3 million — down about 15 per cent from Dh956.5 million.

In a statement posted to the Dubai bourse, Air Arabia attributed the decline to challenges in the global aviation market.

“2016 was a challenging year for the global aviation market as the economic and political uncertainty continued to impact the industry. We have seen vigilant fiscal markets, weakening currencies, and political instability impacting airlines performance,” said Shaikh Abdullah Al Thani, chairman of Air Arabia.

He added that the company’s performance in 2016 was impacted by deteriorating yield margins that the aviation industry in the Middle East is witnessing as a result of the slow growth environment in the region’s major economic hubs.

“As the market conditions continue to be challenging, Air Arabia will continue to drive its business by a clear strategy for organic growth and supported by strong measures to continue driving operating expenses lower,” Al Thani said in a statement.

According to Air Arabia’s financial statement, however, direct costs went up in 2016 to reach Dh3.15 billion — up from Dh3 billion in 2015.

Saleem Khokhar, head of fund management at the National Bank of Abu Dhabi’s asset management group, said he expected 2017 to see a continuation of challenges in the operating environment.

“When you look at even the bigger airlines, they’ve also reported numbers, which were lower than anticipated, so there’s a global [slowdown]. For Air Arabia, their unit costs increased by 2.5 per cent mainly due to the increase in fuel costs, so they’ve been hit by the rise in oil price,” he said.

During the year, Air Arabia added new routes to its global network, and took delivery of seven new aircraft to end the year with a fleet of 46 Airbus A320 aircraft operating to 124 routes across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Air Arabia’s board recommended a cash dividend distribution of 7 per cent of share capital, which is equivalent to seven fils per share.

The airline’s share prices took a dive, falling as much as nearly 10 per cent during the day. They ended trade down 8.63 per cent to reach Dh1.27, and were the second most actively traded shares by value on the Dubai bourse.