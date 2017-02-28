2 'space tourists' pay huge sum to fly around moon in 2018
Two private individuals have made a huge payment out of their pockets just to go on a special trip next year: a tour around the moon.
Space Exploration Technologies, better known as Spacex, revealed on Monday that the duo will start to undergo health and fitness tests and initial training later this year. The company run by Elon Musk has not identified the space tourists or disclosed the amount of paid deposit.
“These individuals will travel into space, carrying the hopes and dreams of all humankind, driven by the universal human spirit of exploration,” Spacex said in a statement obtained by Gulf News.
There are also other flight teams that have expressed interest in doing the same trip and more are expected to follow.
The journey is expected to last about one week and cover 300,000 to 400,0000 miles.