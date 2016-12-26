Virtual reality is more than an alternative universe

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Virtual reality is more than an alternative universe

In no time virtual reality can become embedded in the most mundane daily activities

Gulf News
 

From large machines that dangled over your heads, to sophisticated, head-mounted displays with processing power that could rival supercomputers of yesteryear, virtual reality (VR) has come a long way. Considerable progress has been made in VR over the last 15 years than since its conceptualisation during the 1950s.

Just about every major technology introduced over the past few decades began with entertainment, gradually making its way to productivity. Take, for example, how the development of superior game engines forced advancement in computer processors and graphics cards. In a similar way, virtual reality content developers would want to utilise the technology for other things as well.

Various industries, including health care, entertainment, automotive, real estate, and education, have taken a keen interest in virtual reality and have actively dedicated resources for creating VR content. This progress hasn’t gone unnoticed by large companies, many of which are taking in VR and looking at the endless possibilities it has to offer. For businesses, this tech can greatly help with customer-facing scenarios, such as product demos and 360-degree tours.

From virtual training for employees, virtual conference rooms to automotive designing, virtual reality can and will be implemented across a multitude of industries. VR could change the way we work in our offices. Imagine not being confined to your desk or not having a limit on the number of monitors you could put on that desk; instead, imagine having a 360-degree work environment with multiple desktops floating in the space in front of you and having the freedom to move them around.

And it’s not all wishful thinking when it comes to VR applications in the business world. The following are a few examples of how virtual reality could change the way work gets done.

It’s quite well known how nightmarish it is to have an audio conference call. You can’t tell when you’re supposed to be talking or, frankly, who is talking when you have a bunch of people on the line. Most companies are switching to video calls as a reprieve but VR is likely to take it a few notches higher by representing people in virtual spaces, no matter what part of the world they’re in. By simply moving your hand in air, you could bring up presentations, documents, illustrations and share them in a virtual meeting room.

For the real estate industry, virtual reality is the new open house. Realtors are taking home sales beyond glossy pictures. Virtual reality can do wonders for getting buyers to consider a property, which is why real estate companies are finding it important to get real-world properties in the virtual world.

You can put on a VR headset and take a tour of a potential apartment or building, whether or not it has been built in real life. Showing a home in person could become old-fashioned. Buyers can now slip on a virtual reality headset and be transported to a home where they can wander from room to room and size up whether it feels right without really visiting the place. The technology brings home listings directly to the buyers, whether they live down the street or across the world.

For industries such as manufacturing, construction, and oil & gas, VR could be used to allow for virtual field trainings, giving participants an “in-person” experience before they move on-site. This could be an oil rig or a construction site in some remote place, which are not only inaccessible locations but also potentially dangerous worksites. VR can help simulate these environments to help acquaint workers with the sites while offering in-depth training.

For salespersons, long gone will be the days of driving from client to client, when rather you could set up a virtual appointment in no time and proudly display your competitive advantages in 3D. This not only creates a more immersive experience for customers, but also helps cut costs and improves margins.

VR offers exciting opportunities for learning and education, too. Not only will VR make learning more fun, but give students hands-on experience with the power of virtual interaction. Imagine 3D scanning historic sites that may not exist by the next hundred years. Not only would you be preserving a digital copy of mankind’s achievements and history for generations to come, students in classrooms around the world would get an opportunity to step in these sites and experience history for themselves. VR could also be used in libraries to transport students to places that they’d be reading about.

Our modern workspace has dramatically changed, and it’s only going to get even more extraordinary. It’s highly likely that the integration of virtual reality would greatly change the way we do our jobs. And eventually when virtual reality indeed becomes a part of our day-to-day lives, I’m sure more and more people would prefer to spend most of their time in virtual spaces.

The writer is Director and Co-founder of Merlin Digital.

More from Analysis

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAnalysis
dubai property

Also In Analysis

Governments can intervene in growth narrative

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees