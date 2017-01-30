The age of artificial intelligence is right now

By the time you finish your digital transformation strategy, it’s likely to have been a waste of time and money. Not because of an extended and flawed implementation, although that’s also probable. It’s going to fail because it’s too little, too late, as the current era of digital transformation is history.

We live in the dawn of an artificially intelligent corporate era.

Knowing what they meant by transformation, I cringed when I was recently told by a team of executives, “We’re in year two of our five-year transformation project.” Then a team of executives from a different company told me how they’re scoping what their transformation project will be.

Company after company is speaking of their plans for overhyped phrases — analytics, automation, and apps. Of course, these are important. But they don’t pass the sufficiency exam.

A digital transformation is the profound — and accelerating — transformation of business activities, processes, competencies and models to fully leverage changes and opportunities of digital technologies and their impact across society in a strategic and prioritised way, with present and future shifts in mind.

For most companies, it’s an attempt to make sense of the vast volume of data that the company generates and to devise a way to commercialise it. Instead of a transformation, you need a revolution. Skip past the automate, analytics and app era and progress directly to artificial intelligence.

But considering when I mention AI, and executives either dismiss what’s been said or argue they are doing it with their analytics, automation or app, I suspect, we’re still a long way from realising AI’s benefits. The conversation goes nowhere, pretty fast.

Why is it so difficult for leaders to wrap their heads around AI? While, technically AI is housed in digital transformation, it is far from what most people pursue in their digital transformation strategy. Unlike with big data projects, AI goes to the core of deep organisational and process changes.

The fundamental difference being that rather than teaching computers everything they need to know about the world and how to carry out tasks, it’s possible to teach them to learn for themselves.

AI is able to perform what no single human or even teams could hope to do; it can read, review and analyse vast quantities of disparate data, never forgetting what it learned and then predict what to do. This means it can predict how customers will respond to your offers, products or services, resulting in identifying revenue that you haven’t.

When I asked a leading expert in AI, “Could it help an airline improve its load factor in the premium class and related revenue from the cabins?”, he laughed at me. “Please ask us a challenging question.”

It was quickly explained to me that, yes that would be rather easy to do. I learned my query was a single-level mission for machine learning, and what AI is doing is deep into level three data and fusing metadata to increase sales from outside of the company’s current customer base, meaning it can even sell tickets who aren’t your customers.

Let’s apply this example to Emirates airline: AI will find who wants to travel — even passengers who aren’t considering or aware of the airline. It’ll predict who’ll book a ticket, even who’d be willing to book a premium-class ticket.

What would happen if you let AI lose in your company? What revenue would it discover that you haven’t even considered.

Of course AI will make mistakes, just like we do, but I’m still very bullish on it given it makes companies money they weren’t aware of and people are giving investing in AI. For example: Apple buys a company on average every three to four weeks and it’s believed that the majority of those are AI firms.

AI equity financing has grown from $282 million (Dh1.93 billion) in 2011 to $2.3 billion in 2015. In the fourth quarter of last year, there were a record number of AI acquisitions. Even, Uber is active, recently hiring an entire AI faculty from a university.

If we know anything, it’s to follow the money. And the money says, AI over analytics, automation and apps.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, says, “In the long run, I think we will evolve in computing from a mobile-first to an AI-first world.”

The writer is a CEO coach and author of “Leadership Dubai Style”. Contact him at tsw@tommyweir.com