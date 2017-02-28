Smart cities need a transportation system unique to it

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Smart cities need a transportation system unique to it

Abu Dhabi and Dubai frame a strategy that assigns high priority to such a switch

Gulf News
 

Turning global cities into environment-friendly places is a practical solution to overcoming major challenges brought by unprecedented population boom and prosperity. Smarts cities are not only practical but highly imperative, especially since around 70 per cent of the population is expected to live in urban areas by 2050.

Building the smart and sustainable city of the future, which can fulfil almost all the needs of residents, however, is a highly complex process that requires consistency, cooperation and transition of all sectors of the economy and across all segments of society.

The public transport sector’s shift towards a more sustainable model is one of the main drivers building smart communities. This is especially true in the UAE, where the transportation sector plays a crucial role in the government’s smart transformation efforts to bring happiness to citizens and visitors. Urban planners and experts consider the sector as part of the overarching pillars of the UAE’s smart cities outlook along with energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Sustainable transport systems contribute significantly to the environmental, social, and economic foundations of development. The worldwide initiative of limiting global warming to less than 2 degree Celsius and keeping the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is unlikely to be achieved without significant contributions from the transport sector.

Similarly, the UAE’s goal of creating a sustainable city where the provision of world-class services is the highest priority will be difficult to realise without redesigning the local transport systems within the framework of sustainable transportation.

As such, the Abu Dhabi Government gives a clear emphasis on public transport as one of the key areas of its Vision 2030 development plan. The Dubai Government, on the other hand, promotes self-driving smart transportation to make 25 per cent of total trips in Dubai driverless by 2030. The savings and economic returns of this strategy are expected to reach Dh22 billion annually.

The government has launched the UAE National Plan for Smart Government Goals aligned with the UAE Vision 2021 to promote smart devices and encourage development of predictive and persuasive smart services.

Applying this to the transport sector, predictive analytics, for example, can provide drivers with prior warnings of accidents or congestion, and variable speed limits to control traffic through congested areas, as well as warnings of people working on the roads. Implementing driverless vehicles and a “Hyperloop” is also a great contribution to attain a sustainable transport system.

Undoubtedly, the culture of excessive car use needs to transition towards a balanced use of sustainable modes — a goal that smart cities can play crucial roles in. The latter helps increase the effectiveness of roads and public transportation networks, as well as encourage use of environment-friendly vehicles. Additionally, smart communities help people plan their trips more easily by relying on accurate and timely information about roads and transportation services.

The UAE’s leaders are fully aware of the significance of building a world-class and sustainable public transport infrastructure to support the steady march to a more eco-friendly and vibrant future. As such, key programs, policies and efforts designed to enhance the local transportation effectiveness have been put in place to help achieve this ambitious vision.

The writer is CEO of Imdaad.

More from Analysis

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAnalysis

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Analysis

A freelancer work model is the need of hour

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays