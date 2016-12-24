Saudi Arabia’s budget exercise shows major progress

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Saudi Arabia’s budget exercise shows major progress

Most welcome would be the gains made in deficit cuts even as oil prices remained fluid

Gulf News
 

Much to their credit, Saudi authorities have maintained the practice of releasing governmental budgets before start of a new fiscal year, with 2017’s being no different regardless of uncertainties in the oil market. The budget’s unveiling was accompanied by much fanfare in terms of setting the date and time for a news conference. And with enough reasons too as budgetary spending tends to make up around 30 per cent of GDP. And the private sector can take leads about economic directions from the budget. Saudi Arabia’s private investors are noted for their desire to invest in the local economy, in turn the largest GDP among Arab countries. The kingdom is the sole Arab country within the G-20 grouping, encompassing the largest economies in the world.

This marks the first budget since the release of Vision 2030 during the first half of 2016. The plan is visionary and presses for deriving maximum benefits out of the kingdom’s potential. Implementation of Vision 2030 goals is carried out via the National Transformation Plan 2020. A major objective relates to reducing oil dependency, but gradually.

As proof, the plan calls for tripling the number of people performing Umrah, which can take place any time except during Haj. Currently, some 8 million Muslims perform Umrah annually.

Still, the new budget is the first of its kind under Finance Minister Mohammad Al Jadaan, who replaced the veteran Ibrahim Alassaf.

Only weeks before the budget, Saudi authorities orchestrated a new Opec agreement involving rival Iran, with a focus on cuts, ostensibly helping pushing prices going above the $50 per barrel line.

Released figures for fiscal year 2017 and final data for 2016 are better than the wildest imagination of pessimists. The latest budget projects expenditures of $238 billion, up 6 per cent from the figure assumed in 2016, thus ending the trend of trimming spending.

Revenues are projected at $185 billion, or 31 per cent above the actual level of 2016. The projected deficit of $53 billion is down a third from 2016. Nevertheless, actual statistics could improve in the form of stronger revenues and smaller deficits. The figures for 2016 turned out to be much better than expected. The budget was prepared with expenditures and revenues of $224 billion and $137 billion, for a deficit of $87 billion. Yet, actual figures had expenditures declining marginally by1.8 per cent to $220 billion. Conversely, revenues grew by 3 per cent to $141 billion. Accordingly, the deficit was curtailed by 9 per cent to $79 billion. These are achievements in the current economic environment, characterised by low oil prices. The final deficit is around 10 per cent of GDP, The budget for fiscal year 2015 had expenditures of $230 billion and revenues of $191 billion. Yet, the year ended with expenditures and revenues of $260 billion and $162 billion, with a resulting deficit of $98 billion.

The kingdom has the capacity to raise funds. In October, a notable $17.5 billion was raised via the kingdom’s first global bond, in turn the largest by a developing country.

The government intends to wipe out budgetary deficit by fiscal year 2020, a worthwhile goal.

The writer is a Member of Parliament in Bahrain.

More from Analysis

tags from this story

Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAnalysis

tags

Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Analysis

Governments can intervene in growth narrative

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees