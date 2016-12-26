Mobile
Learning a thing or two from Trump’s selection process

The way he makes his picks is instructive of what managements should be doing too

Gulf News
 

Whether you like him or not, there is something to learn from US President-elect Donald Trump. And it’s not to be thin-skinned, reactionary, inciting, or how to fire off explosive tweets in the wee hours of the night.

His hiring practice is unparalleled for an incoming US president and even for most corporate executives. Trump is hands-on and takes an active role in hiring his cabinet.

How hands-on he is and the volume of people he interviews is a break from his predecessors’ practices. For example, George W. Bush rarely spoke in person to more than one finalist for each post. President Obama also interviewed a single finalist for each post.

Trump interviews multiple candidates for each post. Sometimes one right after the other, with the contenders passing each other coming and going in front of the press and public in the lobby of Trump Tower.

Both of his predecessors left most of the recruitment and vetting process to their transition team and aides. The corporate example is allowing HR to do all of the selection work and then the CEO conducting one final, obligatory interview prior to the offer being made. This is a rather risky approach.

Unlike Trump’s interrogations in the boardroom of “The Apprentice” show, in real-life he is direct but conversational. After making his vision clear, he inquires what the candidate will do about it. While he doesn’t appear to refer to a list of interview questions, according to people who’ve sat across from him in the interviews, he’s prepared.

He displays an intricate knowledge of the candidate’s backgrounds and experiences. Preferring open-ended questions, Trump wants to know what you can do for him. He knows what he’s looking for.

If they start meandering, or filibustering as Newt Gingrich labels it, “He’ll cut you right off.”

Definitely, he uses the interviews to get a gut sense about the chemistry with the candidates to hear what they can do; he also leans on the judgement of his advisers — who are in the room. Rather than interviewing the candidates alone, also in his office is Vice-President-elect Mike Pence and other relevant advisors.

This rather refreshing practice is something you should emulate. It contrasts to standard executive interviewing practices here in the region, where its outsourced to HR and executive recruiting firms. Then the executive conducts his obligatory interview lasting between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The stories I heard — about executives rushing through interviews, answering calls, responding to WhatsApp so they can get back to their work — frighten me.

A few years ago, one of the banks asked me to teach interviewing skills to their executives. While this isn’t my speciality, I only accepted when they agreed to repurpose the workshop to selecting the right team, which shifted the focus from the specific interview to selection.

In the brief, I was told that they’re awful at interviewing. They gave an example of one of the executives deciding to trim his fingernails during an interview.

The impact of the interview took a positive turn when the CEO and his direct reports shifted their thinking from filling a position to selecting candidates who can fulfil your strategy. This led to a rapid shift in their growth and profitability.

There is quite a bit you can learn from Trump on interviewing. You should be hands-on. It’s your team and future you’re deciding about.

Don’t outsource or give away such an important task and merely grace the process with a culminating interview.

Instead of trying to find one finalist, interview three or four candidates. Invest the time to hear what multiple candidates would do to make your vision reality. At the senior levels, the selection shouldn’t focus on skills and their previous experience.

You’re deciding about the man or woman who’s going to help fulfil your vision. Listen to hear how they’ll do it.

And rather than relying on single interview, we teach that you should have at least three face-to-face interviews: one focused on your vision and the candidate’s contribution, one to get to know him personally and another to watch his behaviour as he interacts with others.

Personally, from watching Trump I’ve realised the importance of having others sit in with you during the interviews. This is a brilliant practice so you can corroborate what you heard and observed. It will strengthen your decision-making. Be hands-on when selecting who’s going to help you fulfil your vision.

The writer is a CEO coach and author of “Leadership Dubai Style”. Contact him at tsw@tommyweir.com

