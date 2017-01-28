Japan’s caught in a tight spot in US trade moves

President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal should have been good news for Hitoshi Kondo, a Japanese rice farmer.

The sweeping 12-nation agreement, negotiated by the Obama administration and formally rejected by Trump, would have opened swaths of Japan’s highly protected agricultural sector, and was bitterly opposed by farmers. Now, without US involvement, the deal looks as good as dead.

Kondo isn’t celebrating, though. “It’s actually scarier, because what comes next will be a lot harsher,” he said, as Japanese leaders scrambled to find a coherent response.

What comes next, many in Japan believe, could be a bruising showdown between Tokyo and Washington. They fear a return to the trade wars of the 1980s and early ‘90s, when many Americans saw Japan as an untrustworthy economic adversary.

The U-turn is a setback for Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe. Abe viewed the Trans-Pacific Partnership as a way to advance two cherished goals: drawing the US closer to Japan and other friendly Pacific Rim countries (the trade deal, known as TPP, does not include China, the region’s increasingly bristly superpower) and bolstering Japan’s lacklustre economy.

Such is Abe’s enthusiasm for the deal that his government finished ratifying it just before Trump’s inauguration, despite Trump’s promise to withdraw.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to alter the US trade relationship with Japan, in which Japan sells far more goods to the US than it buys in return. In a meeting with executives from Ford Motor Co. and other US manufacturers this week, the president again said that such an imbalance was “not fair”.

And Trump says he wants to pursue trade agreements with individual nations, in lieu of group deals like TPP, which would have included countries comprising as much 40 per cent of the world’s economic output. Japan has long preferred multilateral rule-making to head-to-head deals, but pressure to go along with Trump’s approach will be strong.

“Japan may eventually agree to bilateral with the US to ensure that the US stays engaged in Asia — both economically and to provide a security counter to China,” said Glen S. Fukushima, a former US trade official who is now a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, a think tank in Washington.

Officially, Japan has not given up on the pact, or on keeping the US involved.

The day after Trump signed his executive order committing to withdrawal, Abe said in parliament he would “resolutely continue to seek understanding” from Washington of the deal’s strategic and economic importance. Abe’s advisers express hope that members of Trump’s Cabinet with business and national security experience will lend their voices to the effort.

Sadayuki Sakakibara, chairman of Keidanren, the lobbying group representing Japan’s largest corporations, encouraged Abe to take a two-pronged approach. Abe, he said, should try to keep the deal alive while engaging the US directly, if necessary, “with the goal of eventually broadening negotiations to a multilateral level”.

Barring a drastic change in Trump’s views on trade, however, that could mean stringing matters out for years — possibly until the next administration, if not longer.

The TPP’s demise doesn’t pose an immediate threat to Abe, whose poll numbers remain high. About as many Japanese voters favoured the trade deal as opposed it.

But none of Japan’s other trade options serve Abe’s goals the way the pact does.

Japan and others could move on without Washington, which would require changing a condition that requires the US to ratify the deal before it can take effect. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia said that he had been promoting that idea to Abe and several other leaders. Japan, with the second-largest economy in the group, after the US, would be a crucial participant.

But it could be politically awkward for Abe, who sold the deal on the merits of US involvement. Even on narrow commercial grounds, he would have some explaining to do: Accepting more agricultural imports was supposed to be the price Japan paid for cheaper access to the vast US market for cars and other manufactured goods.

With the US out of the picture, Abe could be accused of selling out farmers for little gain.

Japan is negotiating other deals. One, with the European Union, predates Abe’s embrace of the TPP, in 2013, but talks had been put on hold. European negotiators want concessions on agriculture, too — another reason Japanese farmers are not breathing sighs of relief. In at least one area, dairy products, European demands go beyond what Japan agreed to in the TPP.

Japan is also part of an Asian trade initiative, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. But that effort is being led by China, which has that partnership’s largest economy.

China’s rise represents perhaps the biggest change from the US-Japan trade battles of a generation ago. For Japan, it is both an added risk and a potential buffer. Many in the Abe administration hope that Trump will target China first, making Japan a lower priority, said a senior government official involved in trade matters, who asked for anonymity to discuss a sensitive issue.

Companies, meanwhile, are dusting off their 1980s playbooks. Japanese carmakers built factories in the US to head off US protectionism then — investments that Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corp., and others have made a recent point of highlighting.

Only about a quarter of the Japanese-brand cars sold in the US are imported, though Japan remains the source for many high-value components as well as design work.

One of Trump’s complaints about Japan, repeated for decades by US trade negotiators, is that its economy is organised to keep foreign products out even without overt trade barriers like tariffs. By this logic, US carmakers have failed to penetrate the Japanese market because dealers and regulators collude against them. (Japan imposes no border taxes on cars; the US adds a 2.5 per cent levy to most imported Japanese vehicles.) Japan has been addressing so-called nontariff barriers — in some cases as a direct response to the TPP talks. It agreed during the negotiations to recognise some US automobile safety standards, for instance, and has narrowed a tax loophole that favours ultralight Japanese cars.

In agriculture, Abe has moved to curb the power of Japan’s monopolistic farm cooperatives.

Under TPP, Japan agreed to phase out import duties on about 2,000 agricultural products, more than in any previous trade deal, but a smaller percentage of the total than other signatories. Sensitive products like rice were exempted.

Kondo, the rice farmer, worries that Abe will concede more ground to the US to appease Trump.

“We have to sell cars to the US,” he said, “and farmers will be traded away for access.”