Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Highlighting potential outcomes in an uncertain world

Latest Arab Strategy Forum threw down markers on how Trump policies might shape up

Gulf News
 

The annual Arab Strategy Forum represents a significant occasion to debate global issues and foresee the future effects on various countries. It host a who’s-who of decision-makers and experts who help discover new facts that usually come from deliberations, as is often said in philosophy.

The 15th edition of the forum saw heated deliberations over the rapid and serious developments taking place all over. His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made it clear that “The world now is going through various political and economic changes and the region will experience new interactions in the year ahead so that making investments to understand the future will remain the best way to maintain interests.”

Yes indeed — foreseeing the future does help make right decisions to deal with transformations.

Among the issues raised and analysed, only two took centre stage at the Forum. The first was related to the prospect of economic conditions in 2017, especially that which links global growth and oil prices, which particularly concerns oil producing countries.

This is because growth rates feature prominently in determining demand for energy sources and the financial policies of major consuming economies like the US, which raised its interest rates last week. This will benefit Gulf economies and even some of European Union member states.

Addressing the topic, participants noted that rapid changes have complicated economic forecasts. The coming period, they said, will see continuous economic fluctuations combined with slow but steady global growth that would open up some chances that can be utilised for growth.

The other issue raised related to Donald Trump’s win. The Forum tried to foretell the new US administration approaches, which will, absolutely, influence the economic, political, and security situation in the world due to its inherent advantage as the world’s largest economic and military power.

Although the main session — at which the former UK prime minister David Cameron and Leon Panetta, former director of the US Central Intelligence Agency and former Secretary of Defence gave their remarks — touched on the expected policies to be followed by the Trump administration, the final session delved deeply into his expected policies.

A speaker highlighted that in order to understand the upcoming president, we have to take into consideration three main issues. First, how will US foreign policies be made? Second, the importance of US interests spanning various parts of the world and, third, determining possible opportunities and threats as well as sources of terrorism.

During the sessions, discussions on this issue were broadened, but the key focus was on how Trump will deal with the Iranian issue, especially the nuclear agreement that he earlier promised to annul, besides its expansionist policies in the region, let alone support of terrorism.

The speaker also said — a view that might not necessarily match with future outcomes — the new administration will raise an outcry about Iran but will not dissolve the nuclear agreement as Trump promised during his campaign. He noted that Trump’s administration should pay attention to the security of its allies and the freedom of navigation that is threatened by Iran and Al Houthi militias.

Meanwhile, the Forum’s sponsors should be thanked for their efforts to organise such events during which many global issues could be discussed and of particular significance to the volatile Arab region.

However, these developments seem to be ambiguous and changeable and some of which will not come to light in the first months of Trump’s accession. This requires gearing up to all possible scenarios to avoid — even reduce — the effect of potential impact and harness positive ones to serve the interests of Arab and Gulf states alike.

More from Analysis

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
David Cameron
follow this tag on MGNDavid Cameron

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAnalysis

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Analysis

US Fed’s rate strategy is up for a rewrite

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party