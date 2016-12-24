Gulf businesses get familiar with long term compensation

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Gulf businesses get familiar with long term compensation

It gets the best of their executive talent to stick around and get paid accordingly

Gulf News
 

In mature markets, the provision of a long-term incentive for executives and senior management is almost universal among companies. There is a definite increase in interest in long-term incentives across the GCC.

Why is this the case? Would a long term approach to compensation benefit your organisation?

A long-term incentive (“LTI”) is a component of an employee’s total compensation package which is delivered over an extended period. It may come in the form of cash or equity and allow the employee to enjoy a sense of ownership in the company as there is a direct link between company performance and the ultimate size of their reward.

LTIs allow companies to defer their compensation delivery over a multi-year horizon, typically at least three years, ensuring the talent in question is locked into the organisation for that period.

Talented executives who have the business acumen to navigate the changing business landscape in the Middle East are in demand. As the region continues to face economic uncertainty, the market is willing to pay a premium to attract astute executives who have a good sense to manage multiple social, political, and economic opportunities and challenges.

As GCC employers adopt global best practices, the trend has begun to extend to areas of remuneration practice. This coincides with a changing demographic of employees and an increasing focus on the regulatory environment globally.

As expatriates and younger nationals share boardroom space with a generation of executives and founders moving towards retirement, the expectations of a competitive deal are changing. Additionally, as GCC markets continue to open up to foreign investment, external investors expect to see variable pay with a much greater performance-based component.

So why have LTIs consistently been a key feature in Western multinational firm’s executives’ pay packages? Why in recent years are more local firms progressively adopting LTIs?

1. Performance

The primary reason usually given is that a LTI links pay to long-term performance as it ensures that executive pay is really varied in line with actual corporate performance. Performance pay provides cost control and a degree of flexibility in uncertain times. It is better that executive pay fluctuates with performance over a sustained period rather than merely paying fixed salaries and allowances and cash heavy bonuses each year.

LTIs help focus executives on long-term business goals, by paying executives to achieve certain objectives, the company is making it very clear what executives need to concentrate on and the decisions they should make. This aligns compensation with the long-term goals and strategy of the organisation and its owners.

2. Risk

LTIs create alignment with shareholders. An executive team that is rewarded simply for performing over the course of a year will have greater incentive to take risky short-term decisions; the consequences of which, may be disastrous in the long-term after they have left.

Similarly, they may be less likely to make a decision for the long-term benefit of the company that may have negative (and potentially bonus reducing) short-term implications.

A plan which rewards executives for attaining the long-term goals of shareholders will make executives act in shareholders’ interests. A LTI helps to align compensation with the generation of long-term shareholder value, increases focus on corporate governance and promotes the need for steady long term growth rather than boom-and-bust cycles.

3. Retention

There is global competition for talented executives in both developed and fast-growing economies. The GCC is no different. This has driven up reward packages in countries with high turnover rates.

LTIs are a vital tool in defining a more competitive — and aggressive — compensation structure to recruit and retain the best, internationally mobile group of senior executives by paying them over a longer time. Ultimately this will create a “lock-in” for top talent.

4. Regulation

In many global jurisdictions, both regulatory and/or investor pressures leave companies with little choice other than to take a long-term view on executive and senior management compensation. Changes from such external pressures are often first imposed on the financial sector which then sets best practices that guide the broader corporate world.

The GCC is no different in this respect.

For example, the G-20 Financial Stability Board — and accordingly the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency — recommend implementing a bonus deferral for all staff taking material risk to align pay with the long-term performance of the bank. The deferral should include a “holdback” mechanism where an employee engaged in excessive risk taking or malice would forfeit the deferred amounts.

The Qatar Central Bank also stipulates that a bank’s compensation payout schedule shall be sensitive to the time horizon of risks and as such variable compensation payments should be deferred accordingly.

As external pressures enforce the concept that payment should not be finalised over short periods where risks are realised over long periods, we may expect the focus on long-term pay to pervade the wider market.

The writer is a Senior Consultant at Aon Hewitt Middle East.

More from Analysis

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAnalysis
gulf cooperation council

Also In Analysis

Governments can intervene in growth narrative

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees