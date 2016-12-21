Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

China rights some imbalances in private sector rights

It now prevents state enterprises and bureaucrats from getting their way on everything

Gulf News
 

China recently adopted new guidelines to strengthen protection of property rights. The guidelines are an important step toward ensuring long-term economic growth.

But there is more to be done.

The guidelines aim to advance three key objectives. First, they limit the government’s discretionary ability to take private property from entrepreneurs and private citizens. In the past, the law defined the state-owned sector as the “foundation” of a “socialist market economy”, and the private sector as its “supplement”.

The new guidelines stress the “equal status” of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and private firms, and the “equal protection” of their property rights. Now, private property will no longer be inferior to state property — at least officially.

China has lately been facing a new wave of capital flight, driven partly by concerns among entrepreneurs that President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign — so far focused on corrupt government officials — could one day be re-directed at them and their assets. After all, given that the laws and regulations governing business in China are highly complex and, at times, even contradictory, it has been difficult for Chinese entrepreneurs not to violate some rule or another.

The new guidelines address this by calling for forgiveness of “original sins” — irregular or illegal activities or tax evasion by private entrepreneurs in their firms’ early days. This amnesty programme — together with a broader shift toward equality between SOEs and private firms — could remove a thick cloud of uncertainty for Chinese businesspeople, encouraging them to keep their wealth and talent in the country.

The second objective of the new guidelines is to eliminate the expropriation of state-owned assets by private parties, including by self-dealing managers of SOEs. Such self-dealing takes many forms, including selling state-owned assets at below-market value to connected private parties and insider trading in the stock market.

One positive effect of the anti-corruption campaign has been the suppression of such behaviour. Even so, to be responsive to Xi’s call to strengthen and expand existing SOEs, it makes sense for the guidelines’ drafters to propose more measures to minimise risks stemming from poor corporate governance.

The third objective of the new guidelines is to encourage innovation, by protecting the fruits of creative efforts. The engines that have propelled China’s growth over the last few decades — a huge supply of cheap labour, imported technology, and massive physical investment — are petering out.

Now, productivity increases and local innovation must pick up the slack. And that requires adequate protection of intellectual property.

My own research, carried out with Zhuan Xie and Xiaobo Zhang, shows that Chinese firms — especially in the private sector — have lately accelerated innovation, and are being awarded an increasing number of patents at home and abroad. Unsurprisingly, they have joined multinational firms and foreign trade negotiators in demanding better intellectual property protections.

As intellectual property rights become more secure, China’s new growth engines can gain substantial steam.

But the new guidelines are not sufficient to guarantee such an outcome.

For one thing, the amnesty programme for entrepreneurs’ “original sins” still lacks sufficient detail. If it allows the officials implementing the programme to define which sins are eligible, and what timing makes them “original”, it could create new rent-seeking opportunities, augmenting the burden on entrepreneurs, rather than removing uncertainty.

Moreover, the guidelines will not eliminate the state-owned sector’s advantages. Despite the new, more equal terms established in the guidelines, a financial system that is dominated by state-owned banks will give an edge to SOEs in terms of access to funding and the cost of capital.

Similarly, local governments, which own a majority of the SOEs, may struggle to adjudicate fairly disputes that arise between their own firms and private companies. To ensure genuinely equal status for SOEs and private firms will require reforming the financial system, as well as government divestment from those SOEs lacking a strong national-security dimension — that is, the majority of them.

China’s new legal framework for protecting property rights holds a lot of promise. But its success will depend heavily on how it is implemented, as well as on the extent to which the government pursues complementary reforms.

For the sake of the entire global economy, one hopes that China gets it right.

— Project Syndicate

The writer, a former chief economist of the Asian Development Bank, is Professor of Chinese Business and Economy at Columbia University.

More from Analysis

tags from this story

Xi Jinping
follow this tag on MGNXi Jinping
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAnalysis

tags

Xi Jinping
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Analysis

UAE banks needs unified approach

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara