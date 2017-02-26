British food exporters bullish at regional event

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

British food exporters bullish at regional event

Firms expect demand from region to remain high as British products continue to be priced lower following Brexit

Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
Visitors on the Stall of TrueBell during the Opening ceremony of Gulfood 2017
Gulf News
 

Dubai: British companies in attendance at Gulfood are expecting a bumper year, with a weak pound driving food exports to the region.

“We’ve seen a big increase in exports,” said Jean-Pierre Garnier, Head of Exports for the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), adding “the key difference of course being the value of the sterling which is now 20 per cent cheaper.”

The sterling is currently hovering around the $1.24 mark, having slipped from a high of $1.49 just prior to the UK’s decision to leave the European Union (EU) on June 23, 2016.

UK exporters currently have a strong hand over competitors, as a weak currency ensures a cheaper price of goods for foreign markets, compared to those products priced in stronger currencies.

“For meat and dairy producers, in particular, exporting to the Gulf have a big advantage.”

Premium lamb, traditionally one of the most expensive meats, from Britain is currently very popular in the region, Garnier added.

Multinational British firm nasco, a wholesale supplier of domestic brands such as John West tuna, Weetabix, and Ribena, says it’s expecting its best show in its five-year participation, with the benefits of a cheaper pound already filtering through.

“Our business in January has already shown a 30-40 per cent pick up on last year,” said Ashish Vidani, Director, nasco.

“The lower value of the pound is encouraging people to look to buy British, and buy more. This could well be our best show yet.”

Nasco’s bullish outlook is echoed by Birmingham’s Food State International, which is representing an expanded product and brands range, including its new London Flavours crisps and snack range. “The new sterling value is definitely helping,” said Lisa Burrows, Project & Marketing Manager. “Our business in this region is growing, it has been really successful for us. The value of the pound is helping, but it’s not the only consideration, it’s a dynamic market which constantly demands new product.”

A poll from February 7 by Reuters suggested that the pound would drop when Britain commenced exit negotiations with the EU at the end of March, 2017.

That fall in value would be steep if talks turned fractious, according to the 60 foreign exchange strategists who were polled.

Lancashire’s Yearly Food Sales, which represents a range of British brands and is using the show for the regional launch of its Crescent Halal Pies and Pasties, says the pound’s reduced value against the dollar is sparking increased interest in UK products. “The interest is there, it’s up to us to take advantage of it and turn it into business,” said David Caine, Export Manager.

But the Brits are not pinning all their hopes on exchange rate fluctuations and say the Middle East market is changing with increasing demand for Halal ranges and more health-related products.

“We are now looking at bringing more health-related products into the market,” said David Caine. “It’s a market you can’t afford to stand still in but which is still performing well for us, particularly with demand from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.”

Ashish Vidani said product range expansion is key to fend off rising international competition for Middle East business. “It’s highly dynamic. We have favourable exchange rate conditions at the moment and we have to leverage these, along with new product introductions, to keep and build on our market share.”

More from Analysis

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAnalysis

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Analysis

Making Emiratisation targets work in real world

Business Gallery

Pictures: Nokia 3310 comes back to life at MWC

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat