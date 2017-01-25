An upcoming trade war is in no one’s interest

With the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th US president, a potential global trade war is looming on the horizon. This war, if it takes place, would probably wipe out all gains achieved through globalisation over the course of more than two decades. In fact, since the signing of the WTO Agreement by most countries in 1995.

Trump thinks that globalisation and openness of markets have encouraged many businesses to move outside of the US, especially to China where they can find cheap labour that allow multinationals to achieve greater profits. He also thinks that accessible business and trade facilities have led to a flooding of the US market with cheap Chinese-made products, which led to thousands of factories being shut down and increasing unemployment rates.

Therefore, the new president seeks to levy tariffs on imports and US business operating abroad if they do not reconsider their decisions and bring some of their activities back home. He has also threatened to introduce substantial fees on vehicles manufactured by Japanese car companies in Mexico, which easily cross borders and take advantage of agreements and commercial facilities with North American countries.

Trump’s stance, which shows he is determined to press ahead with his approach, has triggered immediate and furious responses, particularly from China whose president made it clear during the recent Davos summit that such a policy will spark a trade war that would be in the interests of no one and result in losses for all.

Retaliation

The Chinese president’s opinion, in fact, is the closest to reality. If Trump makes good on his threats, then most countries will not sit idly by, including the European Union, which seeks to ink a free-trade agreement with Washington. This is clear given that one of Trump’s first actions was to pull the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

Other economic powers such as Japan, China, India and Russia will also take counter-actions that would lead to a break out a trade war. It is true that the US is the world’s leading economic power but it cannot face the entire world alone as US exports make up the driving force for its growth and employment opportunities. Any counter move by other countries against US products could result in the US economy incurring huge losses that might exceed that caused by Trump’s commercial policies.

But what about the rest of the world, including Arab ones?

Although there are going to be indirect repercussions, we don’t expect any direct ones to result from a trade war during which major economies would be in conflict. The prospects of imposing new restrictions on Chinese and Indian exports to the US markets will just affect the growth of those two countries, which means demand for imported energy sources such as oil and gas will fall.

In addition, the occurrence of a trade war could have disadvantage for global growth rates, which are on the negative side and affecting total energy demand. Meanwhile, it should be noted that globalisation has boosted global trade exchanges (including those from the Arab world) and provided millions of job opportunities.

Unemployment

However, the new approach will be counterproductive and lead to a shut down of even some productive sectors and increased unemployment rates, which continues to fluctuate and what a troubled global economy will not be able to bear.

Nevertheless, the question arises as to whether Trump’s economic policies will put global economies at risk of new shocks that the world could very well do without?

Actually, an answer will come to light over the course of the next few months through the policies of the new US administration. This would come at time when countries are following up on all options opened up by global trade. The outbreak of a trade war would definitely cause grave losses and the impact on countries would vary.

Dr Mohammad Al Asoomi is a UAE economic expert and specialist in economic and social development in the UAE and the GCC countries.